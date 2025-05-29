Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs West Michigan)

Thursday, May 29, 2025 l Game #48

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (32-15) at Dayton Dragons (17-30)

RH Max Alba (1-2, 4.99) vs. RH Brian Edgington (2-1, 3.75)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Wednesday: West Michigan 5, Dayton 4 (10 innings). West Michigan's Izaac Pacheco drove in the tie-breaking run with an RBI single in the top of the 10 th inning and the Whitecaps kept the Dragons scoreless in the bottom of the 10 th to win their second straight game in the series. Dayton held a lead of at least two runs in both West Michigan wins, leading 4-2 at the end of four innings Wednesday. The Dragons matched their season high for stolen bases in a game with four, all coming in the fourth inning including two by Carlos Jorge. The Dragons had seven hits including two each by Jorge, Connor Burns, and Johnny Ascanio.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just two earned runs in 27 innings, an ERA of 0.67. Among pitchers with at least 25 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA and second in all Minor League Baseball.

Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden is fourth in the MWL in ERA at 2.13.

Dayton starting pitcher Jose Montero does not meet the minimum number of innings to qualify for the top 10 in ERA, but among pitchers with 30+ innings, he is seventh at 2.23.

Reliever Irvin Machuca has not allowed an earned run in eight innings with the Dragons after allowing no earned runs in 12.1 innings at Daytona. Overall in 2025, Machuca is one of two pitchers in the entire minors to have 20+ innings without allowing an earned run.

Victor Acosta over his last 15 games is 18 for 53 (.340) with 4 doubles, 1 triple, 12 walks, and 8 RBI. Acosta has lifted his batting average from .150 to .216 during this 15-game period. His 20-game on-base streak ended last night with an 0 for 5 performance.

Johnny Ascanio over his last 10 games is 13 for 35 (.371) with two doubles and a triple.

Leo Balcazar over his last five games is 9 for 25 (.360) with a home run and five RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Friday, May 30 (7:08 pm): West Michigan LH Andrew Sears (2-2, 3.69) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-3, 5.46) TV : Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, May 31 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Carlos Marcano (2-1, 3.19) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-1, 2.23)

Sunday, June 1 (1:05 pm): West Michigan RH Rayner Castillo (1-2, 5.08) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 5.51)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







