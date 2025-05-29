Great Lakes Toppled by Fort Wayne 7-5, TinCaps Enjoy TinCup Chalice on Margaritaville Night

MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (25-23) pitching struck out 14, but the Loons offense wasted six runners on base. The Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-24) won 7-5 on a 71-degree partly cloudy Margaritaville Thursday night at Dow Diamond.

- The TinCaps scored the first five runs. Four of the five baserunners that were plated reached via a walk. Jake Snider activated back to the Fort Wayne roster today, sliced an RBI single in the second inning. TinCaps right fielder Braedon Karpathios added an RBI single in the third.

- Fort Wayne scored three runs, Brandon Butterworth's two-run triple to left-center made it 5-0. Eriq Swan walked five over three innings.

- Great Lakes would score the next four. Zyhir Hope and Logan Wagne r walked back to back to start the bottom of the fourth inning. Jake Gelof doubled to right field on a payoff pitch from Fort Wayne's Jose Reyes. Gelof drove in both runners.

- The next two Loons runs were added on two-outs. Josue De Paula singled 102 mph off the bat to right field. Hope next-up rocked an 0-2 pitch to left center scoring De Paula and making it 5-3.

- Jordan Thompson pulled the Loons within one in the sixth with a throttled 404-foot home run to left field. It was Thompson's fourth of the year and his first facing a southpaw pitcher.

- Great Lakes left three on base in the final three innings. Braedon Karpathios drove in two runs in the top of the ninth, a 110 mph two-run double. After striking out the side, Reynaldo Yean permitted the two-bagger after a walk and error.

Rounding Things Out

The Dodgers No. 3 prospect Zyhir Hope added his 35th RBI of the season. Hope is now tied for first in the Midwest League with Beloit's Ryan Ignoffo.

Up Next

Friday, May 30th, is a Foodie Friday presented by Isabella Bank. On Polish Heritage Night, there will be a Polish and German-inspired Chef's Table. The full menu and special ticket are available on Loons.com. First pitch between Great Lakes and Fort Wayne is 6:05 pm.

