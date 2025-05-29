16-Hit Attack Leads Sky Carp Past Lugnuts

May 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - The Sky Carp utilized a 16-hit attack to win their second straight game over Lansing as they took down the Lugnuts 10-9 Thursday night.

Eric Rataczak got the Sky Carp on the board in the fourth inning. Trailing 1-0, Rataczak rifled a triple that plated a pair of runs to give the Carp a 2-1 advantage.

Michael Snyder added to the lead with an RBI single in the sixth, and Ryan Ignoffo smacked a clutch two-out, RBI base hit to extend the lead to 4-1.

The Carp blew the game wide open in the seventh inning, scoring six times to assume a 10-2 lead. Snyder again struck, this time on a two-run single, while Ryan Ignoffo plated two runs with a double, one of his four hits on the evening.

Rataczak capped the scoring with a single that plated Ignoffo to make it 10-2.

The Lugnuts kept fighting, scoring four times in the eighth and three more in the ninth to cut the deficit to a run. The tying run was on third base with two out when Jack Sellinger answered the call, retiring the game's final hitter on a grounder to short.

Noble Meyer put in his finest performance of the season, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out seven in five innings of one-run ball.

The Sky Carp and the Lugnuts will do battle again Friday at 6:05 p.m. The Carp will return to ABC Supply Stadium for a six-game series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps beginning Tuesday, June 3 at 6:05 p.m.

