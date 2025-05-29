16-Hit Attack Leads Sky Carp Past Lugnuts
May 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The Sky Carp utilized a 16-hit attack to win their second straight game over Lansing as they took down the Lugnuts 10-9 Thursday night.
Eric Rataczak got the Sky Carp on the board in the fourth inning. Trailing 1-0, Rataczak rifled a triple that plated a pair of runs to give the Carp a 2-1 advantage.
Michael Snyder added to the lead with an RBI single in the sixth, and Ryan Ignoffo smacked a clutch two-out, RBI base hit to extend the lead to 4-1.
The Carp blew the game wide open in the seventh inning, scoring six times to assume a 10-2 lead. Snyder again struck, this time on a two-run single, while Ryan Ignoffo plated two runs with a double, one of his four hits on the evening.
Rataczak capped the scoring with a single that plated Ignoffo to make it 10-2.
The Lugnuts kept fighting, scoring four times in the eighth and three more in the ninth to cut the deficit to a run. The tying run was on third base with two out when Jack Sellinger answered the call, retiring the game's final hitter on a grounder to short.
Noble Meyer put in his finest performance of the season, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out seven in five innings of one-run ball.
The Sky Carp and the Lugnuts will do battle again Friday at 6:05 p.m. The Carp will return to ABC Supply Stadium for a six-game series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps beginning Tuesday, June 3 at 6:05 p.m.
Visit skycarp.com for tickets.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2025
- Bandits' Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Short in Loss to Cubs - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Sky Carp Survive Lugs' Late Push, 10-9 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Chiefs Put Out Wisconsin's Fire with a 7-Run Surge - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- 16-Hit Attack Leads Sky Carp Past Lugnuts - Beloit Sky Carp
- Great Lakes Toppled by Fort Wayne 7-5, TinCaps Enjoy TinCup Chalice on Margaritaville Night - Great Lakes Loons
- Paige Plates Five, Chiefs Roll Rattlers - Peoria Chiefs
- Cedar Rapids Belts Three Home Runs, Peschl Goes Six Strong Innings, Kernels Top Captains 6-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Karp with Three Hits, 'Caps WIin - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- West Michigan's Josue Briceno Hits 3 Home Runs as Whitecaps Top Dragons, 14-1 - Dayton Dragons
- Upcoming Homestand: Fireworks, Family and FUN - South Bend Cubs
- Malachi Sahlhoff's Home Run for Life - South Bend Cubs
- Diaw Transferred to 7-Day IL; Ruiz Transferred from a Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
- Schlaffer Shines as Quad Cities Wins 2-1 in 10 Innings - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.