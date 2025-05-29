Karp with Three Hits, 'Caps WIin
May 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - Braedon Karpathios went 3-for-4 with three RBI Thursday Night as the Fort Wayne TinCaps held on, winning 7-5 on the road against the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate).
His seventh multi-hit and fourth multi-RBI performance, Karpathios scored the first run of the game on a second-inning RBI single by Jake Snider. The next frame, the 21-year-old Karpathios flared an RBI single to left field, putting the TinCaps (24-24) up 2-0.
In the fourth, Fort Wayne extended its lead to five behind an RBI single by Jose Sanabria and a two-run triple by Brandon Butterworth. Butterworth is now tied for the Midwest League lead with four triples.
The Loons (25-23) answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, one in the fifth, and cut the deficit to one on a home run by Jordan Thompson in the sixth. TinCaps starter Jose Reyes exited after five innings, securing his first win of the season.
Looking for insurance, Karpathios stepped up again with two on and one out in the top half of the ninth. On a 2-2 pitch, he roped a two-run double down the right field line, pushing Fort Wayne up three.
The extra two runs proved to be needed as Tyson Neighbors (No. 15 Padres prospect) gave up a run in the bottom of the ninth. Following two singles and two balks, Neighbors regathered and struck out a pair to end the game. Securing his fourth save, he is now tied for 5th in the Midwest League.
Next Game: Friday, May 30 vs. Great Lakes (6:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Miguel Mendez
- Loons Probable Starter: LHP Luke Fox
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2025
- Bandits' Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Short in Loss to Cubs - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Sky Carp Survive Lugs' Late Push, 10-9 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Chiefs Put Out Wisconsin's Fire with a 7-Run Surge - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- 16-Hit Attack Leads Sky Carp Past Lugnuts - Beloit Sky Carp
- Great Lakes Toppled by Fort Wayne 7-5, TinCaps Enjoy TinCup Chalice on Margaritaville Night - Great Lakes Loons
- Paige Plates Five, Chiefs Roll Rattlers - Peoria Chiefs
- Cedar Rapids Belts Three Home Runs, Peschl Goes Six Strong Innings, Kernels Top Captains 6-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Karp with Three Hits, 'Caps WIin - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- West Michigan's Josue Briceno Hits 3 Home Runs as Whitecaps Top Dragons, 14-1 - Dayton Dragons
- Upcoming Homestand: Fireworks, Family and FUN - South Bend Cubs
- Malachi Sahlhoff's Home Run for Life - South Bend Cubs
- Diaw Transferred to 7-Day IL; Ruiz Transferred from a Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
- Schlaffer Shines as Quad Cities Wins 2-1 in 10 Innings - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.