Karp with Three Hits, 'Caps WIin

May 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Braedon Karpathios went 3-for-4 with three RBI Thursday Night as the Fort Wayne TinCaps held on, winning 7-5 on the road against the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate).

His seventh multi-hit and fourth multi-RBI performance, Karpathios scored the first run of the game on a second-inning RBI single by Jake Snider. The next frame, the 21-year-old Karpathios flared an RBI single to left field, putting the TinCaps (24-24) up 2-0.

In the fourth, Fort Wayne extended its lead to five behind an RBI single by Jose Sanabria and a two-run triple by Brandon Butterworth. Butterworth is now tied for the Midwest League lead with four triples.

The Loons (25-23) answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, one in the fifth, and cut the deficit to one on a home run by Jordan Thompson in the sixth. TinCaps starter Jose Reyes exited after five innings, securing his first win of the season.

Looking for insurance, Karpathios stepped up again with two on and one out in the top half of the ninth. On a 2-2 pitch, he roped a two-run double down the right field line, pushing Fort Wayne up three.

The extra two runs proved to be needed as Tyson Neighbors (No. 15 Padres prospect) gave up a run in the bottom of the ninth. Following two singles and two balks, Neighbors regathered and struck out a pair to end the game. Securing his fourth save, he is now tied for 5th in the Midwest League.

Next Game: Friday, May 30 vs. Great Lakes (6:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Miguel Mendez

- Loons Probable Starter: LHP Luke Fox

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.