Bandits' Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Short in Loss to Cubs

May 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits rallied for four runs and brought the winning run to the plate in the ninth inning, but ultimately fell short in an 8-6 loss to the South Bend Cubs at Modern Woodmen Park.

After being held to one run over 10 innings of play Wednesday, South Bend plated three- all with two outs- in the second inning Thursday, jumping ahead on RBI-singles from Brian Kalmer and Rafael Morel.

Those tallies would be the only allowed by River Bandits' starter Drew Beam, as the right-hander rebounded with five strikeouts over his final three scoreless innings, capping off his seventh start of five or more frames this season.

Quad Cities did not wait long to give Beam some run support, tagging Cubs' starter Evan Aschenbeck for a two-out run of their own in the bottom of the second on Carter Frederick's RBI-single, before one from Callan Moss made it a 3-2 Cubs' lead after three.

Just like Beam, Aschenbeck concluded his night with three scoreless innings, completing his third-straight quality start in the process.

After Beam's departure, the Cubs ballooned their lead to 8-2 by tagging Andrew Morones for a five-run sixth. The right-hander tried to limit the damage to an Ivan Brethowr sacrifice-fly and Morels's run-scoring fielder's choice, but wound up on the hook for three more after departing, as Mauricio Veliz entered the game with the bases loaded and allowed RBI-singles to Cristian Hernandez and Edgar Alvarez.

Veliz returned for the seventh and eighth innings and provided a pair of scoreless frames, but Quad Cities mustered just one base runner against Evan Taylor (1.0 IP) and Johzan Oquendo (1.0 IP) and still trailed by six entering the ninth.

After Marlin Willis twirled a scoreless, five-pitch top of the ninth, the Bandits began their rally against Kenyi Perez, who walked five of the six batters he faced and threw just three of 21 total pitches for a strike. The right-hander was replaced by Brayden Risedorph after allowing a bases-loaded walk to Colton Becker, cutting Quad Cities' deficit to five.

Entering with one out and the bases full, Risedorph ran into control issues of his own and walked both Torres and Moss to score a pair and make it an 8-5 South Bend lead. Bryan Gonzalez's sacrifice-fly got the right-hander the second out of the frame, but trimmed the Cubs' advantage to two with runners at the corners and the winning run at the plate.

Risedorph officially quieted the Bandits' rally for good, getting Carson Roccaforte to ground out and end the ballgame for an 8-6 South Bend lead, the Cubs' third victory on the road this season.

Aschenbeck (1-2) struck out a season-high eight in his 6.0-inning start, while Beam (4-4) was pegged with the loss and for three runs, two earned, over 5.0 innings. Risedorph earned his first save, collecting the final two outs of the game.

Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park for game four of the six-game series tomorrow night and sends Josh Hansell (0-0, 0.00) to the mound opposite South Bend's Erian Rodriguez (0-1, 5.40). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







