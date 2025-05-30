TinCaps Bash Two Home Runs in Loss

May 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps smacked a pair of home runs on the road, but ultimately fell 10-4 to the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate) on Friday night.

In the very first inning, Brandon Butterworth roped a solo home run to left field. Two innings later, tied at one, Sean Barnett (No. 28 Padres prospect) launched his first High-A home run to right, giving the 'Caps the lead.

TinCaps starter Miguel Mendez gave up one run across 3 2/3 innings pitched. Against the Fort Wayne (24-25) bullpen, the Loons (26-23) took the lead on a four-run, four-walk, two-hit fifth inning. In the sixth, Great Lakes added five more on four hits, capped off by a grand slam by Joe Vetrano.

Jacob Campbell snatched his first hit of the series, lining a two-run double to left-center field in the eighth, bringing the game back to six runs.

Next Game: Saturday, May 31 vs. Great Lakes (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect)

- Loons Probable Starter: RHP Patrick Copen (No. 29 Dodgers prospect)

