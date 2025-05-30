Whitecaps Continue High-Scoring Series with 13-2 Win Over Dragons

May 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - West Michigan's Kevin McGonigle went 4 for 5 with a home run and four runs batted in as the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 13-2 on Friday night. West Michigan has won the first four games of the six-game series.

The Whitecaps collected 16 hits in the game and also drew 10 walks against Dayton pitching.

Game Summary:

West Michigan's starting pitcher, 37-year-old MLB veteran Alex Cobb, worked two scoreless innings on an injury rehab assignment. West Michigan scored a pair of runs in the second and one more in the third to take a 3-0 lead.

Dayton's Leo Balcazar connected on a solo home run in the fourth to get the Dragons offense going. The homer was his fifth of the season.

View the Leo Balcazar home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1928608570511065579

The Dragons added another run in the sixth when Carter Graham homered to right field in his first game of the season with the Dragons. Graham was promoted from Daytona on Thursday, where he had spent the first eight weeks of the season after playing for the Dragons in the second half in 2024.

View the Carter Graham home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1928619067214057743

West Michigan responded with a run in the top of the seventh to go ahead 4-2. The Whitecaps exploded for five runs in the eighth and four more in the ninth to close out the scoring.

The Dragons collected six hits. Along with the home runs by Balcazar and Graham, Johnny Ascanio had two singles.

The loss was charged to Dayton starter Adam Serwinowski (0-4), who struggled with a high pitch count despite allowing just two hits in three innings. He surrendered three runs while walking four and striking out five, throwing 72 pitches.

Notes: The Dragons received relief pitchers Donovan Benoit and Thomas Farr before the game from Double-A Chattanooga, while Joseph Menefee was placed on the 7-day injured list. Benoit threw three innings in the game, allowing one run...In three of their four wins in the series, the Whitecaps have enjoyed a big inning of at least five runs.

Up Next: The Dragons (17-32) host West Michigan (34-15) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Saturday at 7:05 pm. Jose Montero (2-1, 2.23) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







