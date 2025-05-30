Whitecaps Continue High-Scoring Series with 13-2 Win Over Dragons
May 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
Dayton, Ohio - West Michigan's Kevin McGonigle went 4 for 5 with a home run and four runs batted in as the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 13-2 on Friday night. West Michigan has won the first four games of the six-game series.
The Whitecaps collected 16 hits in the game and also drew 10 walks against Dayton pitching.
Game Summary:
West Michigan's starting pitcher, 37-year-old MLB veteran Alex Cobb, worked two scoreless innings on an injury rehab assignment. West Michigan scored a pair of runs in the second and one more in the third to take a 3-0 lead.
Dayton's Leo Balcazar connected on a solo home run in the fourth to get the Dragons offense going. The homer was his fifth of the season.
View the Leo Balcazar home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1928608570511065579
The Dragons added another run in the sixth when Carter Graham homered to right field in his first game of the season with the Dragons. Graham was promoted from Daytona on Thursday, where he had spent the first eight weeks of the season after playing for the Dragons in the second half in 2024.
View the Carter Graham home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1928619067214057743
West Michigan responded with a run in the top of the seventh to go ahead 4-2. The Whitecaps exploded for five runs in the eighth and four more in the ninth to close out the scoring.
The Dragons collected six hits. Along with the home runs by Balcazar and Graham, Johnny Ascanio had two singles.
The loss was charged to Dayton starter Adam Serwinowski (0-4), who struggled with a high pitch count despite allowing just two hits in three innings. He surrendered three runs while walking four and striking out five, throwing 72 pitches.
Notes: The Dragons received relief pitchers Donovan Benoit and Thomas Farr before the game from Double-A Chattanooga, while Joseph Menefee was placed on the 7-day injured list. Benoit threw three innings in the game, allowing one run...In three of their four wins in the series, the Whitecaps have enjoyed a big inning of at least five runs.
Up Next: The Dragons (17-32) host West Michigan (34-15) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Saturday at 7:05 pm. Jose Montero (2-1, 2.23) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.
On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.
Midwest League Stories from May 30, 2025
- Walk-off Walk Propels River Bandits Over Cubs 3-2 in Extras - South Bend Cubs
- White Slugs Seventh Homer in 11-3 Loss - Lansing Lugnuts
- Cobb Cruises, McGonigle Shines in 13-2 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Frederick Draws Ball Four, Bandits Walk-off Cubs in Extras - Quad Cities River Bandits
- 4-Hit Night by Green Leads Carp to Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Kyle Hess' Inside-The-Park Home Run Jolts Cedar Rapids to 6-5 Victory Over Lake County - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Timber Rattlers Get Revenge in 10-1 Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Vetrano Knocks Grand Slam, Six RBI in Loons' 10-4 Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Whitecaps Continue High-Scoring Series with 13-2 Win Over Dragons - Dayton Dragons
- Rattlers Bounce Back to Beat Peoria - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Timber Rattlers Get Revenge in 10-1 Win - Peoria Chiefs
- TinCaps Bash Two Home Runs in Loss - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Eeles Transferred on Rehab Assignment; Connell, Trabacchi, Signed by the Twins, Assigned to Cedar Rapids; Bengard Placed on 7-Day IL; Maitan Released - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
- Briceño Makes History in 14-1 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Aschenbeck Earns First High-A Win in 8-6 Victory over Quad Cities - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dayton Dragons Stories
- Whitecaps Continue High-Scoring Series with 13-2 Win Over Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs West Michigan)
- West Michigan's Josue Briceno Hits 3 Home Runs as Whitecaps Top Dragons, 14-1
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs West Michigan)
- Dragons Battle into Extra Innings But Fall to West Michigan, 5-4