Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM vs West Michigan)

May 31, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, May 31, 2025 l Game #50

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (34-15) at Dayton Dragons (17-32)

RH Colin Fields (3-0, 1.13) vs. RH Jose Montero (2-1, 2.23)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Friday: West Michigan 13, Dayton 2. Kevin McGonigle went 4 for 5 with a home run and four RBI to lead a 16-hit West Michigan attack. The Dragons were within a run at the end of the sixth inning, trailing 3-2, before West Michigan scored one in the seventh, five in the eighth, and four in the ninth to make the contest into a route. Dayton got solo home runs from Leo Balcazar and Carter Graham.

Transactions: Pitchers Donovan Benoit and Thomas Farr have been transferred to Dayton from Chattanooga. Pitcher Joseph Menefee has been placed on the 7-day injured list. First baseman Carter Graham has been promoted to the Dragons from Single-A Daytona. Outfielder Anthony Stephan, currently on the Dayton injured list (hamstring) has been assigned to the ACL Reds on an injury rehab assignment and played in a game on Thursday night.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just two earned runs in 27 innings, an ERA of 0.67. Among pitchers with at least 25 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA and fourth in all Minor League Baseball.

Among MWL pitchers with at least 30 innings pitched, Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden is sixth in ERA at 2.13 and Jose Montero is seventh at 2.23.

Victor Acosta over his last 17 games is 19 for 59 (.322) with 4 doubles, 1 triple, 12 walks, and 8 RBI. Acosta has lifted his batting average from .150 to .214 during this 17-game period.

Johnny Ascanio over his last 12 games is 15 for 43 (.349) with two doubles and a triple.

Leo Balcazar over his last 7 games is 12 for 33 (.364) with two home runs and six RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Sunday, June 1 (1:05 pm): West Michigan RH Rayner Castillo (1-2, 5.08) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 5.51)

Tuesday, June 3 (7:05 pm): Lansing TBA at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 2.13)

Wednesday, June 4 (7:05 pm): Lansing TBA at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-2, 4.91)

Thursday, June 5 (7:05 pm): Lansing TBA at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-4, 5.79)

Friday, June 6 (7:05 pm): Lansing TBA at Dayton RH Jose Montero

Saturday, June 7 (7:05 pm): Lansing TBA at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant

Sunday, June 8 (1:05 pm): Lansing TBA at Dayton RH Luke Hayden

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.