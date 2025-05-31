Gallagher Dominates In 4-1 Victory Over Quad Cities

Davenport, IA - For the first time this season, the South Bend Cubs have won multiple games in a series on the road. With a 4-1 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Saturday night, South Bend earned their second win of the week, and can split the series against the top team in the Midwest League West Division on Sunday.

Much like Friday, the game started with a Quad Cities advantage. Left-hander Hunter Patteson worked a 1-2-3 top of the 1st inning, and Cubs right-hander Ryan Gallagher took the mound for his eighth professional start. He needed to escape from an early jam, striking out both Chris Brito and Carson Roccaforte with runners at second and third base in the 1st inning.

Patteson continued his scoreless work in the 2nd, and the River Bandits scraped across their only tally of the game in the bottom of the 2nd. A lead-off single from Austin Charles led to a go-ahead base hit from Diego Guzman, making it 1-0.

That's all that QC would get against Gallagher though, as he locked in and retired the next 13 in a row that came up to face him.

Much like Friday, all of South Bend's scoring for the game came in the 5th inning. Patteson, who had worked 4.1 consecutive scoreless innings with zero walks, suddenly lost his command by walking three consecutive Cubs batters. Patteson had not walked a single batter over 16.1 innings in a row. But he gave up three in a row. A wild pitch by Patteson with the bases loaded tied the game, as Miguel Pabon scored. Brian Kalmer and Rafael Morel both moved up 90-feet, and South Bend was threatening.

With runners at second and third, Carter Trice blasted a double up the left field line to give the Cubs the lead. The next batter was Jefferson Rojas, who pushed his hitting streak up to six games in a row with a bloop single, scoring Trice.

It was 4-1 Cubs heading to the bottom of the 5th, plenty of run support for Gallagher. The right-hander pitched into the 7th inning for the first time in his career, and struck out Brito looking to end his outing. A career best 6.1 innings, Gallagher has gone at least six innings in each of his last four starts, with eight or more strikeouts in all of them. He has also won back-to-back starts for the first time, with wins in three of his last four outings.

He had eight strikeouts on Saturday, and lefty Chase Watkins took care of the rest of the 7th. Watkins also tossed a scoreless 8th. In a save situation, Grayson Moore recorded the final three outs in the 9th, as the Cubs won the game before the sun went down.

In the win, Rafael Morel extended his consecutive games on-base streak up to 16 in a row. With the win, South Bend will go for the series split on Sunday, as they'll turn to Kenten Egbert on the mound. The Cubs are looking to win their first game on a Sunday in 2025. First pitch time is set for 2:00 PM EST.







