Cubs Fire on All Cylinders in 11-3 Blowout of Great Lakes

June 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs left no doubt in Tuesday's series opener at Four Winds Field, downing the Great Lakes Loons by an 11-3 score. The Cubs were 7 for 13 with runners in scoring position and got a fifth quality start in their last six games, as right-hander Brooks Caple earned his first High-A win. Tuesday's game also marked the Cubs' largest margin of victory and highest run count in a non-extra-inning game this year. South Bend is now 15-33 for the year, while Great Lakes heads into Wednesday at 27-25.

Both starting pitchers cruised early on, setting the tone for a fast-moving series opener. Coming off the development list, Great Lakes right-hander Brooks Auger only covered three innings in a shortened start, but he threw the ball well. Auger faced the minimum in his trio of scoreless frames, delivering just 30 pitches.

Opposite Auger, South Bend's Brooks Caple shined in his Four Winds Field debut. Even with a strong wind blowing out to center field on a warm night, Caple completed seven innings for the second time in his young professional career, allowing only three runs. South Bend starting pitching has now allowed just 10 earned runs across 39 innings over the past six games.

Caple opened the game in flawless fashion, retiring each of the first nine Loons he faced with only 21 pitches. A leadoff walk and stolen base briefly put his back against the wall in the fourth, but the Cubs' infield made a terrific play to keep the game scoreless. With speedy left fielder Kendall George attempting to score from third on a sharp ground ball, first baseman Drew Bowser fired to the plate, where catcher Ariel Armas spun around and made an impressive tag on a bang-bang play.

South Bend's offense capitalized on the momentum provided by the defensive gem, scoring the night's first four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Second baseman Jefferson Rojas worked a one-out walk to jumpstart things, and four consecutive hits followed. Designated hitter Edgar Alvarez started the scoring, chopping a single over the left side of the infield. Left fielder Andy Garriola tailed him with an opposite-way RBI single of his own, and right fielder Ivan Brethowr kept the Cubs rolling with a run-scoring double to the corner in left. Armas finished the frame with a sacrifice fly, giving the Cubs a 4-0 lead.

Great Lakes rallied back in the middle innings, starting with a leadoff bunt single from third baseman Jake Gelof in the fifth. He'd come around to score on designated hitter Nelson Quiroz's single, putting the Loons on the board. Gelof again got in on the action in the sixth, launching a two-run home run down the line in left.

Now up by one, the Cubs had a chance to restore their larger lead in the bottom of the sixth, as shortstop Cristian Hernandez and Alvarez each singled with nobody out. However, Hernandez made an out on the basepaths, and Armas struck out. Caple did well to stymie the Loons' momentum, though, dealing a clean seventh inning to wrap up his first High-A win.

Meanwhile, Great Lakes reliever Cam Day returned to the mound for his fourth inning of work in the seventh, and the Cubs sent him packing with another four-run surge. Center fielder Carter Trice lit the fire with two outs and the bases empty, blistering a solo home run to left-center field. Rojas and Hernandez followed Trice's fourth blast of the season by getting on base, setting up another Alvarez RBI single. Garriola then drove in two more with a bloop single of his own, pushing the Cubs into an 8-3 lead.

After South Bend right-hander Johzan Oquendo spun a two-strikeout eighth inning, the Cubs went right back to work on offense. Hernandez delivered the big hit, his fourth of the game, with a two-run double off the top of the wall in left field. Alvarez followed with his fourth hit of the night, which doubled as his third RBI single of the contest. All told, the Cubs finished the night with 11 runs on 13 hits, with Alvarez's four hits marking a career high for him.

The Cubs and Loons will take the field again at 7:05 PM on Wednesday for Teacher Appreciation Night at Four Winds Field. South Bend righty Tyler Schlaffer, the reigning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week, is scheduled to oppose Great Lakes right-hander Wyatt Crowell on the mound.







