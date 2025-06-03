Kernels and Timber Rattlers Postponed Tuesday
June 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Appleton, WI - Tuesday's game, June 3, between the Kernels and the Timber Rattlers, has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Wednesday, June 4, with game one beginning at 12:10.
