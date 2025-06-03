Conn Promoted, Diaz Arrives

The Lansing Lugnuts (28-23) announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Catcher Cole Conn is promoted to Midland (Double-A - Texas League)

- Infielder/catcher Davis Diaz is received from Stockton (Single-A - California League)

The updated Lansing roster now has 28 active players and three players on the Injured List.

Conn, 23, was batting .258/.387/.464 in 28 games, slugging eight doubles and four home runs and nabbing 36% of attempted base-stealers in his second season with the Lugnuts. The native of Le Roy, Illinois, makes his Double-A debut, joining Gage Jump, Kyle Robinson, Gustavo Rodriguez and Sahid Valenzuela as 2025 Lugnuts who have been promoted to Midland.

Diaz, 22, was drafted by the A's in the eighth round from Vanderbilt in 2024, joining CJ Rodriguez in the niche category of native Californians from Vanderbilt playing catcher for the Lugnuts. Diaz batted .250/.384/.355 with 10 doubles, three triples and six steals in 42 games for the Ports.

The Lugnuts open a six-game series at the Dayton Dragons (17-34, Cincinnati), with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. For more information about the A's High-A Midwest League affiliate, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.







