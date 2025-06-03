Wisconsin and Cedar Rapids Rained Out on Tuesday Night

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The first game of the series between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Cedar Rapids Kernels at Neuroscience Group Field has been rained out. Tuesday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon with game one starting at 12:10pm.

The twinbill is scheduled to be two seven-inning games. There will be a break of approximately thirty minutes between the end of game one and the start of game two. One ticket will get you into both games on Wednesday afternoon.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game do not have to attend the re-scheduled game and may exchange their Tuesday tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any future regular season home game during the 2025 season. The exact seat location might not be available, but the ticket office will do its best to get you something close and comparable. Fans may exchange your rain tickets online here by using your ticket barcode number as a discount code.

Attend a pre-game presentation from members of our front office staff to learn about life in the business of baseball. Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health and 103.9 WVBO. Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

The Timber Rattlers are slated to start Ryan Birchard (1-3, 4.66) in game one against Jose Oliveras (1-1, 3.81) for the Kernels. The game two pitching matchup is Stiven Cruz in his 2025 Midwest League debut as the starting pitcher for the Rattlers against Cole Peschl (1-0, 2.70) for the Kernels.

If you can't make it to the ballpark on Wednesday, you can catch both games on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starting with the pregame show for game one at 11:50am. Both games will be televised on tv-32 starting at noon. The games are also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.







