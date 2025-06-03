Cubs Crush Loons 11-3

June 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (27-25) permitted 11 runs on 13 hits and dropped the series opener to the South Bend Cubs (15-37) 11-3 on an 87-degree overcast Tuesday night at Four Winds Field.

- Brooks Auger, in his first appearance since May 9th, went three scoreless innings, permitting just one base runner.

- The Cubs would have their first of three multi-run innings in the fourth. South Bend got four straight hits, three of them RBI knocks, all against Cam Day. It was the first of four hits for both Cubs shortstop Cristian Hernandez and designated hitter Edgar Alvarez.

- The Loons would pull the deficit to one. A three-hit fifth was highlighted by a Nelson Quiroz RBI single. Great Lakes gained two in the sixth, Logan Wagner walked, and was driven in by a two-run longball from Jake Gelof. Gelof's third in his 18th game as a Loon.

- South Bend secured seven runs over the final two innings offensively. The seventh saw four runs, all coming with two outs. Carter Trice had a leadoff homer to left-center. Next came five straight reaches, the big hit a two-run bloop single by Andy Garriola.

- Reynaldo Yean allowed three runs, all scoring with two outs. Cristian Hernandez's fourth hit was a two-run double off the top of the wall in left field followed by an Edgar Alvarez single.

- The first nine and the final Loons batters were retired consecutively.

Rounding Things Out

Great Lakes is now 5-5 in series openers, with two of those losses coming on the road.

Up Next

Tomorrow Wednesday, June 4th, the Loons and Cubs face off at 7:05 pm.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.