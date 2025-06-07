Loons Win 2-1 Twice, in Completed Suspended Game and Seven-Inning Contest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Great Lakes Loons (30-26) pitching dominated the day and positioned them to two 2-1 wins over the South Bend Cubs (16-40), a completion of yesterday's suspended game and a seven-inning game on a 75-degree partly cloudy Saturday night at Four Winds Field.

Game One (Suspended yesterday and continued from 5th inning today)

- Both teams scored in the first inning. With two outs, Mike Sirota earned a six-pitch walk. Zyhir Hope next-up went first pitch swinging and doubled to left field a 335-footer off the wall.

- The Cubs' Carter Trice hit his third solo home run of the series to start the night. Great Lake starter Luke Fox permitted just three baserunners through the next three frames.

- Logan Wagner gave Great Lakes a 2-1 lead in the third. A RBI single scored Kendall George, who singled to start the frame and stole second base. Wagner added his 42nd RBI to pad his Midwest League lead, and George swiped his 25th base, now second in the league.

- When the game continued, Christian Romero entered and retired the first 12 he faced. The right-hander struck out three over 4.1 innings. Robinson Ortiz, who inherited two on and one out in the ninth would get the final two outs, stranding bases loaded.

Game Two

- Payton Martin dominated Cubs batters. The right-hander completed 5.1 innings, notching four punchouts, and allowed only two hits, the first extra-base knock coming in the sixth. Jorge Gonzalez worked out of the sixth and recorded the final three outs. A walk, stolen base, and Brian Kalmer's RBI single put up a South Bend tally in the seventh, but a groundout would end things.

- The Loons offensively delivered two doubles with runners in scoring position. Jackson Nicklaus roped an RBI double on a two-out payoff pitch in the second inning. Josue De Paula put one to the right field wall in the third inning to plate Kendall George.

- South Bend starter Ryan Gallagher struck out seven Loons but took the loss.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons are now 11-7 in one-run games and are now 3-1 in their last four one-run contests.

Up Next

With a third straight win, the Loons go for a series win tomorrow Sunday, June 8th. The first pitch is at 2:05 pm ET.

