Wisconsin Wins on Walkoff Wild Pitch

June 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Walkoff wins are habit forming for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The Timber Rattlers beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 3-2 when Luiyin Alastre scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth Saturday Night at Neuroscience Group Field to end a tense, tight ballgame.

Eduardo Garcia hit a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the first inning to give the Rattlers (28-28) a 1-0 lead. Garcia extended his on-base streak to twenty games with that blast, his ninth home run of the season.

Cedar Rapids (32-23) tied the game with an unearned run in the top of the third. Kyle DeBarge doubled with two outs, went to third on a wild pitch, and scored when Jadher Areinamo couldn't handle a grounder to short off the bat of Nate Baez.

Areinamo made up for that error in the bottom of the fourth. First, Blake Burke singled with one out and stole second with two outs. Then, Areinamo hit a towering fly to left on a 3-2 pitch. The ball hit off the top of the wall for an RBI double and a 2-1 lead.

Flores struck out seven over 5-2/3 innings, his longest outing as a professional. He would leave the game after giving up a two-out single in the top of the sixth. Stiven Cruz took over on the mound and - after walking the first batter he faced - got the final out of the inning.

Cruz pitched around a walk and a single in the seventh and got the first two outs in the top of the eighth before giving up a two-out single. Bayden Root took over and got the final out in the eighth.

In the ninth, Root walked the eighth and ninth hitters in the Kernels lineup before getting the dangerous Kaelen Culpepper to ground into a 5-4-3 double play. However, Kyle DeBarge - with the Kernels down to their last strike - ripped a double down the third base line to drive in the tying run.

Burke started the bottom of the ninth with a single to center against Kernels reliever Hunter Hoopes. Burke gave way to Alastre as a pinch runner. Then, Marco Dinges drew a walk. Areinamo followed with a flyout to right that was deep enough to allow Alastre to tag and go to third base.

Kay-Lan Nicasia was at the plate with a 1-1 count when Hoopes missed low and inside. The ball got to the backstop and Alastre raced home with the winning run for Wisconsin's second straight walkoff win, fourth walkoff win on their homestand, and fifth walkoff win of the season.

The win moved the Timber Rattlers to 8-3 in the first eleven games of their current twelve-game homestand and got them back to the .500 mark for the third time this season.

The loss denied the Kernels a chance to move into a first place tie with the West Division-leading Quad Cities River Bandits, who were rained out in Peoria on Saturday night. Cedar Rapids entered the night a half-game behind the Bandits and is now a full game back in the race for a first half playoff spot. Both the Kernels and Quad Cities have eleven games remaining in the first half.

The final game of the series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field and Wisconsin has a chance to go above .500 for the first time in 2025. Sam Garcia is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers, and he will be making his Midwest League debut. The Kernels have named Tanner Hall (2-2, 4.58) as their starting pitcher. Game time is 1:10pm CDT.

Brewers Sunday is back to put a bow on the homestand! The Rattlers will celebrate with Fang Bobblehead from Dairy Queen that features our mascot in this year's Brewers Sunday jersey for the first 1,000 fans. Current Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their Sunday jerseys during the game and Brewers legend Corey Hart will join the festivities and be available to sign autographs for fans before the game.

You can get on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm courtesy of TruGreen for Catch on the Field. You can also meet the players after the game in the TLC Sign Picnic Pavilion at the end of the first base concourse for an autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards after the game.

If you can't make it to the stadium, the radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 12:50pm. The game will be televised on CW-14 starting at 1:00pm. The game is also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

