Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 vs Lansing)

June 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Saturday, June 7, 2025 l Game #56

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26), MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (31-24) at Dayton Dragons (18-37)

RH Grant Judkins (2-3, 3.81) vs. RH Nestor Lorant (0-2, 5.55)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Dayton-Lansing 2025 Season Series: Lansing 3, Dayton 1.

Last Game: Friday: Lansing 5, Dayton 1. The Lugnuts scored two runs in the first inning and three more in the fourth to build an early 5-0 lead, and the Dragons could not deliver the big hit to cut the deficit, going 1 for 12 with men in scoring position. Carlos Jorge had two hits to lead the Dayton attack. For the second straight night, the Dayton bullpen had a strong showing, as Dylan Simmons and Jimmy Romando combined for 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit between them.

Transactions: Outfielder Anthony Stephan has been activated from the injured list. Outfielder Myles Smith has been transferred to Daytona. Pitcher Graham Osman has been placed on the development list.

The Dragons are batting .263 in the first four games of the current six-game series with Lansing. The Dayton team high for a series is .252 at Quad Cities, May 13-18.

The Dragons team ERA in the current series of 4.38 would rank second among their 10 series played in 2025 (nine 6-game sets; one 3-game set).

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just three earned runs in 30 innings, an ERA of 0.90. Among pitchers with at least 30 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA and fourth in all Minor League Baseball.

Among MWL pitchers with at least 35 innings pitched, Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden is sixth in ERA at 2.27.

Victor Acosta over his last 23 games is 27 for 84 (.321) with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 9 RBI, and 14 walks, with an OBP of .457. He is third in the MWL in on-base percentage over this period (since May 11).

Johnny Ascanio over his last 17 games is 18 for 56 (.321) with 2 doubles, 1 triple, 9 walks, and only 7 strikeouts.

Leo Balcazar over his last 12 games is 19 for 54 (.352) with 2 home runs and 8 RBI, and only 7 strikeouts.

Carlos Jorge over his last 10 games is 13 for 37 (.351) with 2 home runs, 5 RBI, and 4 steals.

Connor Burns over his last 6 games is 8 for 22 (.364) with 2 home runs and 7 RBI.

Ariel Almonte in the first four games of the current series is 5 for 16 (.313) with 2 doubles.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Sunday, June 8 (1:05 pm): Lansing RH Nathan Dettmer (0-2, 7.80) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 2.27)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

