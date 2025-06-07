Vargas Blast Leads Carp to Victory
June 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - Another record crowd was witness to a fantastic Sky Carp win Saturday night at ABC Supply Stadium.
For the second straight night, the in-person attendance mark was broken as the Sky Carp defeated Fort Wayne 4-3 before the team's sixth sellout of the season.
The jam-packed were entertained by scores of animatronic dinosaurs on the concourse, interactive displays and a fantastic post-game fireworks show.
The teams traded runs in the first inning, with Gage Miller leading off the bottom of the first with a home run to left field to tie the game.
The TinCaps broke in front in the fourth inning with another run, but the game-turning rally by the Sky Carp happened in the fifth inning.
Micah McDowell led the game off with a single and Eric Rataczak drew a walk before Echedry Vargas cracked a three-run homer to left field to give the Carp a 4-2 lead.
The TinCaps rallied for a run in the eighth inning, but Will Kempner struck out the side in the ninth inning to record his sixth save of the season.
Holt Jones (4-2) pitched 1 2-3 scoreless frames to notch the victory.
The Sky Carp and TinCaps will battle again Saturday at 6:35 p.m. It's another fantastic promotional night at the ballpark with Dino Night coming in full effect. After the game, we'll have another fantastic fireworks show for our loyal fans!
Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.
