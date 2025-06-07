Vargas Blast Leads Carp to Victory

June 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT - Another record crowd was witness to a fantastic Sky Carp win Saturday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

For the second straight night, the in-person attendance mark was broken as the Sky Carp defeated Fort Wayne 4-3 before the team's sixth sellout of the season.

The jam-packed were entertained by scores of animatronic dinosaurs on the concourse, interactive displays and a fantastic post-game fireworks show.

The teams traded runs in the first inning, with Gage Miller leading off the bottom of the first with a home run to left field to tie the game.

The TinCaps broke in front in the fourth inning with another run, but the game-turning rally by the Sky Carp happened in the fifth inning.

Micah McDowell led the game off with a single and Eric Rataczak drew a walk before Echedry Vargas cracked a three-run homer to left field to give the Carp a 4-2 lead.

The TinCaps rallied for a run in the eighth inning, but Will Kempner struck out the side in the ninth inning to record his sixth save of the season.

Holt Jones (4-2) pitched 1 2-3 scoreless frames to notch the victory.

The Sky Carp and TinCaps will battle again Saturday at 6:35 p.m. It's another fantastic promotional night at the ballpark with Dino Night coming in full effect. After the game, we'll have another fantastic fireworks show for our loyal fans!

