Green, Snyder Lead Sky Carp to 5-4 Win

June 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT - It was already going to be a good night at ABC Supply Stadium for Sky Carp fans. After all, it was Thirsty Thursday and Dollar Dog Night.

Payton Green and Michael Snyder made sure it would be a great night. The powerful duo played key roles in the Sky Carp's 5-4 comeback victory over Fort Wayne Thursday night.

Things didn't look promising early as the TinCaps scored two runs in both the first and second inning to establish a 4-0 lead.

But, as they have all season, the Sky Carp kept the battle up. An Eric Rataczak RBI grounder in the second cut the deficit to 4-1.

In the third, the Carp relied on some two-out magic. With two down, Brock Vradenburg made it 4-2 with an RBI single that plated Jacob Jenkins-Cowart. Green followed with a two-run blast to left field that knotted the game at 4-4.

That's where the game stood until the bottom of the eighth, when Green and Snyder began the frame with back-to-back doubles to put the Carp up 5-4.

Gabe Bierman came on to pitch a scoreless ninth to record his second save of the season and snap a four-game losing streak.

Brandon White (2-1) was simply outstanding in relief of Noble Meyer, as he threw four scoreless frames to earn the victory. Meyer was solid after a rocky start, and tied his season-high with seven strikeouts in four innings.

Janesville Craig graduate Jacob Campbell went 0-for-4 for the TinCaps.

The Sky Carp and TinCaps will battle again Friday at 6:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a Sky Carp Hawaiian shirt.

