Dragons Walk off Nuts in 10, 3-2

June 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OH - On a rainy Thursday night, the Dayton Dragons (18-36) snapped a 10-game home losing streak, walking off the Lansing Lugnuts (30-24) 3-2 in 10 innings at Day Air Ballpark.

The Lugnuts had tied the game in the eighth on a two-out bases-loaded walk drawn by center fielder Ryan Lasko, who then forced extra innings by throwing out Johnny Ascanio at third base on a Connor Burns single to end the ninth.

But after Hunter Breault dived to snare a Victor Acosta bunt to open the bottom of the tenth, Leo Balcazar walked, and Breault balked bonus runner Burns to third and Balcazar to second. Yerlin Confidan followed with a weak bouncer to first that T.J. Schofield-Sam failed to field cleanly as Burns scored the winning run.

In the losing cause, Lansing starter Jake Garland fired five scoreless innings on 59 pitches, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out two. 20-year-old Dayton starter Adam Serwinowski countered with nine strikeouts in six innings, allowing just a T.J. Schofield-Sam RBI double in the third.

The Dragons pushed across solo tallies in the sixth and seventh innings against Jake Pfennigs, setting the stage for the late-inning drama.

Right-hander Steven Echavarria starts the fourth game of the six-game series, opposing Dragons right-hander Jose Moreno at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

The Lugnuts play in Dayton through Sunday, returning home from June 10-15 vs. West Michigan.







