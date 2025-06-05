Dragons Take Walk-Off Win in 10 Innings, 3-2 over Lansing

June 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - Dayton's Connor Burns raced in from third base with the winning run on an infield grounder with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Dragons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 3-2 on Thursday night.

The win snapped the Dragons eight-game losing streak and gave them their third "walk-off" win of the 2025 season.

A crowd of 7,156 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark.

Game Summary:

Dayton starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski was exceptional over his six-inning stint. Serwinowski allowed just two hits and walked only one while striking out nine. He allowed one run in the third inning that gave Lansing the lead.

Dayton came back to tie the game in the sixth. With one out, Victor Acosta singled to center field and went to third on a single by Leo Balcazar. After a walk loaded the bases, Cam Collier grounded into a fielder's choice as Acosta scored to tie the game.

The Dragons took the lead in the seventh when John Michael Faile blasted his eighth home run of the season, a solo shot to left-center field that put Dayton in front 2-1.

View the Faile home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1930788802433307090

Lansing tied the game in the top of the eighth on a two-out, bases loaded walk to make it 2-2. Dragons reliever Trey Braithwaite entered the game after the walk and notched an inning-ending strikeout to strand three runners.

In the top of the ninth, Lansing loaded the bases with one out, but Braithwaite worked out of the jam, getting a strikeout and groundout to again strand three runners. And in the 10th inning, Braithwaite stranded Lansing's free runner at third to keep the game tied going to the bottom of the 10th.

Dayton's Connor Burns was the free runner at second base to start the Dragons half of the 10th. Acosta popped up a bunt attempt for the first out before Balcazar walked on four pitches. A balk moved the runners to second and third with one out. With the infield in, Yerlin Confidan hit a hard ground ball toward Lansing first baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam as Burns broke for the plate. The Lansing first baseman reached for the ball, briefly lost control of the it, then scooped it back up, and fired it home as Burns sprinted in. Burns easily beat the throw to end the game.

View the final play of the game here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1930805613262520339

The Dragons finished the night with 11 hits after picking up 10 on Wednesday. Acosta, Burns and Cam Collier each had two hits.

Up Next: The Dragons (18-36) host Lansing (30-24) in the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday night at 7:05 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Jose Montero (2-1, 2.72) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

