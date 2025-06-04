Lansing Scores 5 in 9th Inning to Top Dragons, 6-3

June 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Lansing Lugnuts erased a 2-1 deficit with five runs in the ninth inning and went on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 6-3 on Wednesday night. The Lugnuts have won the first two games of the six-game series.

A crowd of 7,331 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark.

Game Summary:

For the second straight night, the Dragons scored in the first inning to take an early lead. With one out in the first, Leo Balcazar doubled over the head of the center fielder, and Yerlin Confidan followed with a single to center to bring in Balcazar and give Dayton a 1-0 lead.

After Lansing scored one run in the top of the fourth, the Dragons regained the lead with a two-out rally in the bottom of the fourth. Connor Burns lined a single to left field, went to second on a single to right by Victor Acosta, and scored on a bloop single to center by Balcazar to put the Dragons back in front, 2-1.

Dragons pitchers kept the Lugnuts from scoring over the next four innings. Will Cannon made his Dragons debut after being called up from Single-A Daytona and retired all six batters he faced without a ball leaving the infield. The Dragons took a 2-1 lead to the ninth inning.

Lansing's first three batters in the ninth produced base hits to load the bases with no outs against Dayton reliever Irvin Machuca. After a strikeout and a fly out to short center field that did not advance a runner, Machuca had a chance to get out of trouble and hold the lead. But Joshua Kuroda-Grauer reached on an infield single that brought in the tying run and T.J. Schofield-Sam followed with a two-run single to give Lansing a 4-2 lead. Machuca was replaced by Graham Osman, who issued three straight walks to force in a pair of runs and put Lansing in front 6-2.

Dayton's Connor Burns hit a long 420' solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to close out the scoring. The homer was the seventh of the year for Burns.

The Dragons finished the night with 10 hits. Victor Acosta had three singles. Burns and Balcazar each had two hits.

Up Next: The Dragons (17-36) host Lansing (30-23) in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday night at 7:05 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Adam Serwinowski (0-4, 5.79) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.