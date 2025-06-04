Kernels and Cheifs Make-Up Scheduled for June 12

June 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - In the rescheduling of a postponed game from in Peoria on 4/20, Cedar Rapids will play a doubleheader with the Chiefs next Thursday, June 12, at Veterans Memorial Stadium, with game one beginning at 12:05 and game two to begin 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of game one. With the game being postponed in Peoria, the Chiefs will be the home team in the second game.

