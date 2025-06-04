Hoosier State Tenderloins Series: "One Last Bite"

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Parkview Field will host the final edition of the Hoosier State Tenderloins Series presented by Indiana Pork from Thursday, June 12, through Saturday, June 14, as the Fort Wayne TinCaps take on the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) in Minor League Baseball action.

The TinCaps (High-A, Midwest League affiliate of the San Diego Padres) will play as the Hoosier State Tenderloins, wearing specially designed uniforms. The team's Tenderloin identity jerseys are red, white, and blue, featuring the Hoosier State Tenderloins logo on the chest. The predominantly blue sleeves will include a fairgrounds motif. The trunk of the jersey includes red and white candy stripes, which subtly include the names of all 92 Indiana counties to show our Hoosier Pride.

Similarly, the caps have a red bill and button on top. Wide red and white stripes run down the sides. The logo-a too-big-for-the-bun tenderloin sandwich, overflowing with lettuce and mayonnaise, that has a toothpick protruding out frilled with Indiana's state flag-is the centerpiece.

This will be the last year of the three-year run for the Hoosier State Tenderloins as a TinCaps' alternate identity. In celebration of the yearly tradition, the final series is set to be under the "One Last Bite" mantra. During those three games, delicious tenderloin sandwiches will be on the menu at Parkview Field. In partnership with Indiana Pork, a meal of ground pork will be donated to Community Harvest Food Bank for each tenderloin sandwich sold at Parkview Field during the series.

While the Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich is universally revered around the Hoosier State (even if it isn't the state's official sandwich, yet), it originated in Northeast Indiana, not far from Parkview Field. Just 25 miles southeast of the ballpark in downtown Huntington, Nick's Kitchen has been treating customers to tasty tenderloin sandwiches since 1908. Now, Nick's is the first stop on what has been named the Tenderloin Trail that weaves throughout the state all the way down to Evansville.

The State of Indiana is the fifth-largest pork-producing state in the U.S., with nearly 3,000 Hoosier pig farmers.

"The Hoosier State Tenderloins identity has been so well received," said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President of Marketing and Promotions. "It's been a fun three-year ride with the name and everything that comes with it, but it's time for one last bite with the Tenderloins before the name is retired."

The Hoosier State Tenderloins are in company with other highly popular local food-related alternate identities in Minor League Baseball, including the Triple-A Lehigh Valley Cheesesteaks (IronPigs), Double-A Maine Whoopie Pies (Portland Sea Dogs), and Single-A Fresno Tacos (Grizzlies).

In 2023, the TinCaps and Tenderloins were featured nationally on MLB Network during the Minor League Baseball Awards Show in October as one of eight finalists for the "Best Alternate Identity" category.

