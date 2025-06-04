Salas Transferred to AA Wichita; Thomason Transferred from a Fort Myers
June 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Jose Salas has been transferred to AA Wichita from Cedar Rapids. As a corresponding move, INF Jay Thomason has been transferred from single-A Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids and is active immediately. Thomason will wear #41. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with 11 on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series on the road against Wisconsin today at 12:10.
