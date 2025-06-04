Quad Cities, Peoria Washed out Wednesday
June 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Peoria, Illinois - Tonight's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Peoria Chiefs has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Thursday, June 5, with first pitch for game one scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Dozer Park. Both games of the twin bill will be seven innings.
