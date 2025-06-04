'Caps Win Streak Concludes in 4-1 Loss

June 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps saw two home runs make the difference as they couldn't rally in a 4-1 loss to the Lake County Captains - snapping their season-high nine-game winning streak in front of 4,503 fans Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps struggled to generate many opportunities on offense, finishing 0-3 with runners in scoring position as Captains outfielder Jonah Advincula enjoyed the first two-homer game of his pro career - accounting for three of the Lake County runs in the 4-1 loss.

Lake County starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia was nearly untouchable, allowing one hit through five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts as designated hitter Ralphy Velazquez added a solo homer in the fourth inning - taking the 1-0 lead. Captains relievers Adam Tulloch and Jay Driver combined for two scoreless innings before Advincula blasted his first home run of the night over the right field wall - a two-run shot - making it 3-0 Captains. West Michigan broke through in the seventh as outfielder Patrick Lee scored Peyton Graham on an RBI triple - slimming the Captains edge to 3-1. The Captains added a critical insurance tally in the ninth on Advincula's second home run before closer Jack Jasiak concluded his two-inning save with a strikeout - finishing off the 4-1 loss and ending the 'Caps nine-game winning streak.

The Captains improve to 26-27 on the year, while the Whitecaps fall to 37-16. DeLucia (2-3) secures his second win of the season while Jasiak collects his second save. Whitecaps starter Hayden Minton (0-1) suffers his first loss of the year - allowing one earned run through four innings pitched. Despite the loss, the Whitecaps still own the best home record in Minor League Baseball at 18-5 inside LMCU Ballpark.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps look to begin a new winning streak as this six-game series against the Lake County Captains continues from LMCU Ballpark Thursday at 6:35 pm. Pitchers Max Alba and Jackson Humphries take the mound for the 'Caps and Captains. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.







