TinCaps Game Information: June 4 vs. Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins Affiliate)

June 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (26-26) vs. Beloit Sky Carp (27-25)

Wednesday, June 4 | ABC Supply Stadium | 7:05 PM | Game 53 of 132

RHP Clark Candiotti (1-4, 4.97 ERA) vs. RHP Nick Brink (1-0, 5.14 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: Rained out with two outs in the top half of the seventh inning, the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate), 4-2, in the series opener.

HOMECOMING FOR CAMPBELL: TinCaps outfielder Jacob Campbell is a native of Janesville, Wisconsin, 25 minutes north of Beloit. As a kid, Campbell attended Beloit Snappers games and played for the Janesville Little League. Campbell has a .768 OPS in May with 7 extra-base hits and 11 RBI.

KOENIG EFFICIENCY: On Tuesday, TinCaps starter Ian Koenig completed the 5th quality start by a Fort Wayne pitcher this season. Koenig needed just seven pitches to retire his first four batters, throwing 15 of 19 pitches in the first two innings for strikes. Koenig struck out only two batters but completed six innings, throwing 79 pitches and giving up just two runs. Averaging 12 pitches per inning, Koenig is the third 'Cap starter to go 6+ innings in under 80 pitches this season and 18th since 2005.

PATIENCE AND POWER: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo has shown growth in approach. Second in the Midwest League in home runs with his ninth on Tuesday, Verdugo has also been patient. The No. 24 Padres prospect has 12 walks in his last 41 plate appearances (eight games). He walked just four times in his first 77 plate appearances to begin the year. Verdugo is also third in the MWL with 21 extra-base hits.

THROUGH SIX INNINGS: The TinCaps are undefeated when leading after six innings this season. A perfect 21-0 record has been helped out by four Fort Wayne relievers holding sub-3.00 ERAs.

CLASHING FOR KARP: TinCaps outfielder Braedon Karpathios smacked a trio of line drives on Tuesday. Going 2-for-3 with a single and double, Karpathios has eight multi-hit performances this season. The 21-year-old has a 23.7% line drive rate, which is third on the team. Karpathios has also ranks fourth in the MWL in walks (35) and 5th in BB% (19.1%)

WELCOME BACK TO THE GATEWAY TO WISCONSIN: The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Beloit Sky Carp begin a six-game set Tuesday, playing for the first time since 2023 and for the first time at ABC Supply Stadium. Fort Wayne last played Beloit on the road in 2019.

COMEBACK 'CAPS: Combining for six unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh innings Saturday, the TinCaps have now come from behind in 13 of their 26 wins this season. 10 of those came in their first 13 wins. They have come back from as large as seven runs.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The Fort Wayne TinCaps are on their longest road trip of the season. 12 games in 13 days, the 'Caps just wrapped up their series against the Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons on Sunday and now face the Marlins-affiliated Sky Carp. The 'Caps head home June 10 to start a series with the South Bend Cubs.

BARRELLING BARNETT: Sean Barnett got the scoring started on Tuesday night with a 3-run triple in the second inning to put the 'Caps out in front. The two-way player has driven in 10 runs in his first 16 games of the season and has one other game where he recorded 3 RBI (5/6 @ South Bend). Barnett is crushing right-handed pitching this season, but collected his big knock on Tuesday against a southpaw in Emmett Olson.

BAT 'EM IN BRANDON: Brandon Butterworth is fifth in the Midwest League in average with runners in scoring position, hitting .366 (15-for-41) with six extra-base hits and 17 RBI. The infielder is slugging .585 with RISP and has a 1.011 OPS in those spots.

LEADING THINGS OFF: In the leadoff spot tonight, Butterworth is hitting a team-best .300 this season when leading off an inning. He has combined for seven extra-base hits.

JACK COSTELLO: Collected two base knocks Tuesday off of Sky Carp left-handed starter Emmett Olson. Costello ranks 4th in the MWL, hitting .365 against left-handed pitchers with five doubles (1st), eight extra-base hits (T-1st), and 12 RBI (1st).

NIGHT, NIGHT FROM NEIGHBORS: For active pitchers who've thrown at least 20 innings, Tyson Neighbors' 45.6% strikeout rate is 3rd in Minor League Baseball. Leading the Midwest league, it is the highest in franchise history with data available back to 2006. The No. 15 Padres prospect also leads the league in K/9 (16.2), and swinging strike% (22.7%), and ranks 6th in K-BB ratio (6.00). Neighbors is 6th in strikeouts (36) among relievers. The righthander holds a 1.35 ERA across 20.0 IP with four saves.







