Wednesday's South Bend Cubs Game Postponed
June 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
South Bend Cubs News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - Due to the inclement weather, tonight's game between the South Bend Cubs and Great Lakes Loons has been postponed.
The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday June 5. Gates open at 5:00 PM and first pitch of Game 1 will begin at 6:05 PM EST. Game 2 will begin approximately 40 minutes after Game 1 concludes.
The next South Bend Cubs postgame fireworks show at Four Winds Field is slated for Friday, June 6, with first pitch that night set for 7:05 PM.
Tickets for Wednesday's postponed game can be exchanged for any 2025 regular season game based on availability. These tickets will act as a voucher, that must be exchanged at the box office. They do not have to be exchanged immediately.
Tickets for the rest of the series and this season are available at SouthBendCubs.com. All times are listed in Eastern Time and subject to change.
Midwest League Stories from June 4, 2025
- Kernels Score 15 Runs in Game Two, Split Wednesday Doubleheader in Wisconsin - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Kernels Earn Doubleheader Split with Game Two Win - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Thursday - Great Lakes Loons
- Rain Washes out Chiefs-River Bandits on Wednesday - Peoria Chiefs
- Quad Cities, Peoria Washed out Wednesday - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Wednesday's South Bend Cubs Game Postponed - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Game Information: June 4 vs. Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons to Recognize Stevie's World of Wiffle-Ball as Community All-Stars Recipient on June 5 - Dayton Dragons
- Birchard and Dinges Lead Rattlers Over Kernels - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons on TV Friday & Saturday on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Salas Transferred to AA Wichita; Thomason Transferred from a Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Bengals All-Pro Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Joins the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game at Day Air Ballpark - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons Meet the Team Event Set for Saturday at Day Air Ballpark - Dayton Dragons
- Kernels and Cheifs Make-Up Scheduled for June 12 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Hoosier State Tenderloins Series: "One Last Bite" - Fort Wayne TinCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.