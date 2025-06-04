Wednesday's South Bend Cubs Game Postponed

June 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IN - Due to the inclement weather, tonight's game between the South Bend Cubs and Great Lakes Loons has been postponed.

The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday June 5. Gates open at 5:00 PM and first pitch of Game 1 will begin at 6:05 PM EST. Game 2 will begin approximately 40 minutes after Game 1 concludes.

The next South Bend Cubs postgame fireworks show at Four Winds Field is slated for Friday, June 6, with first pitch that night set for 7:05 PM.

Tickets for Wednesday's postponed game can be exchanged for any 2025 regular season game based on availability. These tickets will act as a voucher, that must be exchanged at the box office. They do not have to be exchanged immediately.

Tickets for the rest of the series and this season are available at SouthBendCubs.com.







