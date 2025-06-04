Birchard and Dinges Lead Rattlers Over Kernels

June 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers battery of Ryan Birchard and Marco Dinges powered the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to an 8-2 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels in game one of a doubleheader at Neuroscience Group Field on Wednesday afternoon.

Kaelen Culpepper gave the Kernels (30-21) the lead with a home run on the second pitch of the game from Birchard.

Wisconsin (26-26) responded in the bottom of the first with two runs. Juan Baez singled and Eduardo Garcia walked as the first two batters to face Cedar Rapids starter Jose Olivares. Dinges singled to center with one out to score Baez with the tying run. An error on the play allowed Garcia to score the go-ahead run.

Dinges delivered again in the bottom of the third with a two-out, two-run home run to center that put the Rattlers up 4-1.

Brandon Winokur, who committed the error on the single by Dinges in the first inning, got a measure of redemption in the top of the fourth inning with a long, lead-off homer. That would be the last run allowed by Birchard.

The Rattlers padded their lead with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Daniel Guilarte knocked in the first run with a sacrifice fly. Juan Baez made it 6-2 with an RBI single later in the inning. Blake Burke added two more runs with a two-out single for the 8-2 advantage.

Birchard tossed 5-2/3 innings and struck out ten to set a new single-game high as a professional.

Bayden Root closed out the game by retiring all four batters he faced.

The win moved the Timber Rattlers back to the .500 mark on the season for the first time since they were 3-3 after a win at Quad Cities on April 10.

R H E

CR 100 100 0 - 2 5 2

WIS 202 400 x - 8 6 1

HOME RUNS:

CR:

Kaelen Culpepper (7th, 0 on in 1st inning off Ryan Birchard, 0 out)

Brandon Winokur (5th, 0 on in 4th inning off Ryan Birchard, 0 out)

WIS:

Marco Dinges (2nd, 1 on in 3rd inning off Jose Olivares, 2 out)

WP: Ryan Birchard (2-3)

LP: Jose Olivares (1-2)

TIME: 2:10







