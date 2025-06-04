Dragons to Recognize Stevie's World of Wiffle-Ball as Community All-Stars Recipient on June 5

June 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Flying Ace Express Car Wash, the presenting sponsor of the Community All-Stars Program, will recognize Stevie's World of Wiffle-Ball as a Community All-Stars recipient during a special inning break of the Dragons game on Thursday, June 5 against the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark in the Heart of the Water Street District. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

Since its founding in 1984, Stevie's World of Wiffle-Ball, an annual tournament, has become a one-of-a-kind, weekend-long, family friendly event that boasts incredible mini replicas of historical fields, competitive and cooperative gameplay and community fundraising. The event provides a truly unique wiffle-ball experience.

Teams of all ages, sizes, and skills can compete in the tournament. Every inch of the grounds at Stevie's World are packed with participants connecting through love of the game and desire to give back to their community.

Resources raised from the tournament are invested back into our community's youth and help ease the financial burden for families with children facing major medical challenges. Stevie's World has donated over $150,000 to various children and youth organizations in the community. This includes children fighting cancer, those born with rare genetic conditions, transplant recipients, organizations whose sole purpose is to serve underprivileged youth, and programs that encourage youth with developmental disabilities.

For their dedication to blend love of the game into resources for those in need here in the Miami Valley, the Dragons are proud to honor Stevie's World of Wiffle-Ball as a Dragons Community All-Star. To learn more, get involved, or support their mission, visit steviesworld.org.

If you know other great individuals or organizations that are going above and beyond for our community, tell us about them! You can nominate an All-Star at daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

This event is the second of five special Community All-Stars spotlights at Dragons games this season. Community All-Stars is presented by Flying Ace Express Carwash.

Learn more about the Community All-Star Program's presenting sponsor, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, at flyingaceexpresscarwash.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.