Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs Lansing)

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 l Game #53

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (29-23) at Dayton Dragons (17-35)

RH Corey Avant (2-1, 4.13) vs. RH Brian Edgington (2-2, 4.91)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the second game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Tuesday: Lansing 5, Dayton 4. Rodney Green Jr. delivered a three-run double in the seventh inning that gave the Lugnuts the lead and closed out the scoring. The Dragons had taken a 4-2 lead in the previous half inning, scoring three runs in the frame. Connor Burns blasted a tie-breaking two-run home run, but the Dragons did not have a hit over the final three innings. Dayton finished with eight hits in the game, led by Ariel Almonte, who had a single and double.

Transactions: Third baseman Cam Collier has been activated from the 60-day injured list. Pitcher Will Cannon has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona. Infielder Iverson Espinoza has been transferred from Dayton to Daytona. Pitchers Donovan Benoit and Thomas Farr have been promoted from Dayton to Chattanooga. Pitcher Gabriel Aguilera has been placed on the 7-day injured list.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just three earned runs in 30 innings, an ERA of 0.90. Among pitchers with at least 30 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA and sixth in all Minor League Baseball.

Among MWL pitchers with at least 35 innings pitched, Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden is fifth in ERA at 2.27, while Jose Montero is eighth at 2.72.

Johnny Ascanio over his last 15 games is 17 for 51 (.333) with two doubles and a triple.

Leo Balcazar over his last 10 games is 16 for 45 (.356) with two home runs and 7 RBI.

Carlos Jorge over his last 7 games is 10 for 27 (.370) with 2 home runs, 5 RBI, and 4 steals.

Prospecting: The Dragons roster features several players ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects based on the MLB Pipeline and Baseball America lists: Third baseman Cam Collier (#4 on MLB; #5 on BA); Starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (#12 on MLB; #18 on BA); shortstop Leo Balcazar (#25 on MLB; #23 on BA); center fielder Carlos Jorge (#21 on MLB; #30 on BA); catcher Connor Burns (#24 on BA); second baseman Peyton Stovall (#27 on MLB; #35 on BA), starting pitcher Luke Hayden (#30 on MLB; #37 on BA), and outfielder Yerlin Confidan (#32 on BA).

Cam Collier was 2024 Reds Minor League Position Player of the Year and the Midwest League's Full-Season All-Star Third Baseman...Nestor Lorant was the 2024 Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Year and the Florida State League Pitcher of the Year...First baseman John Michael Faile finished his college career ranked #1 in career home runs and RBI in NCAA Division II history.

Thursday, June 5 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Yunior Tur (1-3, 2.98) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-4, 5.79)

Friday, June 6 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Steven Echavarria (1-2, 4.64) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-1, 2.72) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, June 7 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Grant Judkins (2-3, 3.81) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-2, 5.55) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, June 8 (1:05 pm): Lansing RH Nathan Dettmer (0-2, 7.80) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 2.27)

