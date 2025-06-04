Dayton Dragons Meet the Team Event Set for Saturday at Day Air Ballpark

June 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio - The 2025 Dayton Dragons Meet the Team event presented by altafiber will take place this Saturday, June 7 beginning at 10 am inside Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Gates will open sharply at 10 am.

Fans will be able to meet the entire 2025 Dayton Dragons roster and take part in autographs and photos. Dragons players will additionally be joined by coaches and Cincinnati Reds Hall-of-Fame Inductee George Foster.

The event will feature player and coach-led activities on the field. Kids will also have the chance to run the bases. Heater, Gem, and the Green Team will be on hand with more Dragons fun.

Presenting sponsor of the event, altafiber, is scheduled to be in attendance with raffle prizes and details about their services in the Miami Valley. Concessions will be available for food and the Dragons Den Team Store is set to be open for purchase of Dragons gear.

Tickets are available now. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Season ticket members will receive digital complimentary tickets on their accounts.

Tickets can be purchased at this link: https://www.gofevo.com/event/Meettheteam2025

Fans can learn about the Meet the Team Event at www.daytondragons.com/meettheteam.

Additional fan events will be held on the following dates at Day Air Ballpark:

Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game presented by Kettering Health

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | Home Run Derby at 6:00 pm | Game at 7:00 pm

Tickets can be purchased at www.loganwilsonsoftball.com

Prices range from $10.00 - $38.00

Classic Family Movie Night presented by CareSource

Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 6:00 pm | Movie (Toy Story) at 8:00 pm

Tickets can be purchased at www.daytondragons.com/classicmovienight

Adults: $10.00

Youth 17 and Under: $5







Midwest League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.