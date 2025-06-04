Dragons on TV Friday & Saturday on Dayton's CW

June 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons games on Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7 will be televised live on Dayton's CW from Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons will host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliates of the Athletics) on both nights. The telecasts both begin at 7:00 pm.

These broadcasts are part of a 15-game 2025 Dragons television package, presented by AES Ohio. Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play. WDTN's Jack Pohl, a 30-year TV veteran in the Dayton market, will serve as color commentator.

All game broadcasts include the performing of the national anthem by local singers, groups, and musicians. Unaccompanied Minors will perform the national anthem on Friday. Detra Scott will perform the National Anthem on Saturday.

Tom Nichols returns for his 18th year with the Dragons and 38th year in Minor League Baseball. He will serve as the play-by-play announcer on all 2025 television broadcasts. He has broadcast over 4,500 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of Minor League Baseball. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana. Nichols was inducted into the Greater Dayton Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024 based on his career in baseball broadcasting.

Jack Pohl has worked with Nichols on Dragons telecasts since 2016. He has been with WDTN-TV since 1995 and currently serves as their weeknight news anchor. Jack is a Dayton native who attended Wright State University. He began his broadcasting career at Centerville High School station WCWT. He later moved on to work at various Dayton area radio stations but is known for his time as the Z-93 morning show personality with Kim Faris. Jack is proud to have learned the TV business from WDTN's legendary Omar Williams. Jack was honored with the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Sportsmanship and Ethics Integrity Media service award.

Remaining Dragons telecasts in 2025 on Dayton's CW are scheduled for the following dates: June 6, June 7, July 18, July 25, July 26, July 27, August 8, August 9, August 10, August 23, August 24, and September 5.







Midwest League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.