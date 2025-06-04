Local Hero Campbell Stars in TinCaps Victory

June 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT - Janesville Craig graduate Jacob Campbell had a pair of hits and a run batted in as Fort Wayne defeated the Sky Carp 5-3 Wednesday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

A strong contingent of Campbell fans, including a travel baseball team that he helped coach, was on hand to give him a hero's welcome, and he delivered with base hits in each of his first two at-bats.

The TinCaps plated a run in the first and two more in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead. The Carp rallied with a pair of runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth. Michael Snyder hit an RBI double down the left field line, and Eric Rataczak plated Payton Green with an RBI grounder to make it 3-2.

After Fort Wayne scored twice more in the seventh inning, the Carp capped the scoring for the evening when Echedry Vargas scored on a wild pitch.

The Sky Carp bullpen did some fine work, with Will Kempner striking out three batters in 1 1-3 scoreless frames and Jack Sellinger throwing a scoreless ninth. Nick Brink fell to 1-1 on the season after allowing three runs in five innings.

