Bengals All-Pro Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Joins the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game at Day Air Ballpark

June 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, Ohio - Day Air Ballpark is excited to welcome back the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Kettering Health for the third year on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Cincinnati Bengals four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been added to the list of players expected to participate. Chase has spent all four seasons of his NFL career with the Bengals, earning Pro Bowl honors every year. He was selected First Team All-Pro in 2024 when he led the NFL in receptions (127), receiving touchdowns (17), and receiving yards (1,708). He set team records in single season catches and receiving yards and tied the team record in receiving touchdowns. Chase, the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year, already ranks among the top 10 in Bengals history in career receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns after just four seasons.

Logan Wilson is coming off his fifth season with the Cincinnati Bengals with 11 career interceptions, which is the most by any linebacker since he entered the league in 2020. He has led the Bengals in tackles in three of the past four regular seasons, including a career-high of 135 tackles in the 2023 season. Wilson has recorded seven forced fumbles, five and a half sacks, 21 pass deflections and over 450 tackles.

The 2025 event at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District will feature a home run derby at 6:00 pm, followed by the celebrity softball game beginning at approximately 7:00 pm. Gates will open to the public at 5:00 pm and will kick off with a pre-event party on the plaza at 4:00 pm.

Tickets and luxury suites (Priced at $300) are on sale NOW at Loganwilsonsoftball.com and are at the lowest price this event has seen. Ticket prices range from $10.20 to $38.00. Parking is available at daytondragons.com/directions.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson will be joined by:

Ja'Marr Chase

Tee Higgins

Ickey Woods

Giovani Bernard

Head Coach Zac Taylor

Amarius Mims

Cam Taylor-Britt

Evan McPherson

Cal Adomitis

Jordan Battle

DJ Turner

Jalen Davis

Geno Stone

Andrew Stuber

Andrew Coker

Cam Grandy

Shaka Heyward

Patrick Coyne

Maema Njongmeta

Josh Newton

Tanner Hudson

Oren Burks

Garrett Swanson

Nate Brooks

Fans can find potential updates on the full list of players planning to attend at loganwilsonsoftball.com.

The Celebrity Softball Game will feature a fundraising initiative for "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation." Logan Wilson has worked closely with "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation", a 501(c)3 sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) research program and scholarship fund. The Foundation, dedicated in Brooks name, carries the legacy of Brooks and strives to end the mystery behind SIDS.







