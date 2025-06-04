Kernels Score 15 Runs in Game Two, Split Wednesday Doubleheader in Wisconsin

Appleton, WI - After the Timber Rattlers won game one 8-2, the Cedar Rapids offense exploded for 15 runs in game two to grab a 15-2 win and a split of the Wednesday afternoon doubleheader.

Entering on a five-game winning streak, it didn't take long for Cedar Rapids to get going in game one in Wisconsin. On the second pitch of the game, Kaelen Culpeper blasted a leadoff home run to jump the Kernels in front 1-0.

But that was the high point of the first game. Wisconsin came right back and scored two runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 lead, then tacked on two more in the third to make it 4-1.

In the top of the fourth, the Kernels grabbed a run back. To lead off the frame, Brandon Winokur crushed a long home run 113 MPH off the bat out to left to bring Cedar Rapids back within two at 4-2.

But that was the closest the Kernels would get. The Timber Rattlers scored four times in the bottom half of the inning and shut things down the rest of the way, topping the Kernels in game one 8-2.

Game two began the same way as the first, but this time the Kernels never stopped. Culpepper again blasted the second pitch of the game out of the ballpark to put Cedar Rapids right back on top 1-0.

In the top of the second, the Kernels doubled the lead. A Caden Kendle walk and a Poncho Ruiz single put runners on the corners for Misael Urbina, who upped the Cedar Rapids advantage to 2-0 with a sacrifice fly.

In the third, the Kernels added two more. A Nate Baez walk and a Brandon Winokur double put two in scoring position for Kendle, who plated both with a two-run double down the left field line to increase the edge to 4-0.

Cedar Rapids really opened it up in the top of the fourth. Urbina started the inning with a double, and three batters later came home to score on an error. After a hit-by-pitch put two runners on, Danny De Andrade extended the lead to 7-0 with a two-run double.

After Wisconsin got on the board for the first time in the bottom of the fourth to make it 7-1, the Kernels plated eight runs in the fifth. Cedar Rapids took advantage of seven walks and a hit-by-pitch and sent 13 to the plate in the frame to score eight times and open the advantage to 15-1. Winokur added an RBI single in the frame, De Andrade posted a three-run triple and Ruiz notched a sacrifice fly to cap off the eight-run inning.

The 15 runs of support were more than enough for Kernels' starter Cole Peschl. In his third Cedar Rapids outing, Peschl collected his second consecutive win, allowing just a run on two hits with four strikeouts across five innings of work.

The Timber Rattlers scored once in the top of the seventh, but it was far too little, too late in the 15-2 Cedar Rapids win.

The split of the doubleheader puts the Kernels at 31-21 on the season and 1-1 to begin the series in Wisconsin. Game three of the set is slated for Thursday at 6:40. Ty Langenberg gets the start for Cedar Rapids opposite Tyson Hardin.







