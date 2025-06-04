Nuts' Five-Run 9th Stuns Dayton, 6-3
June 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
DAYTON, OH - With two outs in the ninth inning, the Lansing Lugnuts (30-23) rallied for five runs to shock the Dayton Dragons (17-36), 6-3, on Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark.
The Lugnuts have won four straight games, including two straight in Dayton thanks to comebacks against the Dragons' bullpen.
On Tuesday, it was Rodney Green, Jr. 's two-out, three-run double in the seventh inning that lifted the Nuts to a 5-4 win.
But on this night, it appeared that Dayton might escape; protecting a 2-1 lead, Irvin Machuca had allowed three straight singles to open the ninth, loading the bases, but struck out CJ Rodriguez and retired Casey Yamauchi on a shallow flyout to center.
Facing a 1-2 count, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer sent a hot grounder up the middle, stopped on a slide by shortstop Leo Balcazar, who uncorked a desperate throw to first that bounced in too late as Jared Dickey scored to tie the game at 2-2. T.J. Schofield-Sam followed with a two-run single through the left side of the infield, giving the Lugnuts their first lead of the game.
Graham Osman relieved Machuca and issued consecutive walks to Ryan Lasko, Clark Elliott and Jared Dickey, forcing in two insurance runs and giving the Lugnuts a 6-2 lead.
Connor Burns homered in the bottom of the ninth off Mark Adamiak, but the Dragons could manage nothing further.
Before the ninth inning, Lansing's only offense came from a fourth-inning Davis Diaz sacrifice fly, which tied the score at 1-1.
Dayton untied it in the bottom of the fourth on a Leo Balcazar RBI single off reliever Wander Guante, closing the book on starter Corey Avant at 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while fanning three.
Guante was exceptional afterward, setting down seven consecutive Dragons with six strikeouts, before Tom Reisinger handled a scoreless seventh and eighth inning.
The Nuts go for a fifth straight win on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m., with a starting pitcher yet to be announced.
The Lugnuts play in Dayton through Sunday, returning home from June 10-15 vs. West Michigan. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.
