Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Thursday
June 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (27-25) and South Bend Cubs (15-37) Wednesday night game has been postponed due to inclement weather at Four Winds Field.
The Loons and Cubs will play a doubleheader on Thursday, June 5th. Game one will start at 6:05 p.m., with game two shortly after game one concludes. Both contests will be seven innings.
Tomorrow will be the sixth Loons doubleheader of the season.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
