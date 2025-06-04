Rain Washes out Chiefs-River Bandits on Wednesday

June 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs have announced that Wednesday's game against the Quad Cities River Bandits has been postponed due to rain.

The two clubs will now play a doubleheader on Thursday at Dozer Park, with game one scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Starting pitchers for both games are to be determined.

Wednesday's previously scheduled fireworks show will now be performed following the conclusion of Thursday's twin bill.

Those with tickets to tonight's game can exchange their tickets for any remaining 2025 Chiefs home game. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit peoriachiefs.com.







