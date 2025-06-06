Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs Lansing)

June 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Friday, June 6, 2025 l Game #55

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26), MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (30-24) at Dayton Dragons (18-36)

RH Steven Echavarria (1-2, 4.64) vs. RH Jose Montero (2-1, 2.72)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Dayton-Lansing 2025 Season Series: Lansing 2, Dayton 1.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 3, Lansing 2 (10 innings). The Dragons notched their third walk-off win of the season as they broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the bottom of the 10th inning. Free runner Connor Burns scored from third on a one-out ground ball fielder's choice to first base. John Michael Faile hit a home run in the seventh that gave the Dragons a brief 2-1 lead. Dayton had 11 hits including two each by Burns, Victor Acosta and Cam Collier. Adam Serwinowski struck out nine over six innings, allowing just one run on two hits with one walk.

The Dragons are batting .282 in the first three games of the current six-game series with Lansing. The Dayton team high for a series is .252 at Quad Cities, May 13-18.

The Dragons team ERA in the current series of 4.18 would rank second among their 10 series played in 2025 (nine 6-game sets; one 3-game set).

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just three earned runs in 30 innings, an ERA of 0.90. Among pitchers with at least 30 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA and fifth in all Minor League Baseball.

Among MWL pitchers with at least 35 innings pitched, Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden is fifth in ERA at 2.27, while Jose Montero is eighth at 2.72.

Johnny Ascanio over his last 16 games is 18 for 54 (.333) with 2 doubles and 1 triple.

Leo Balcazar over his last 12 games is 19 for 54 (.352) with 2 home runs and 8 RBI.

Carlos Jorge over his last 9 games is 11 for 33 (.333) with 2 home runs, 5 RBI, and 4 steals.

Connor Burns over his last 6 games is 8 for 22 (.364) with 2 home runs and 7 RBI.

Ariel Almonte in the first three games of the current series is 4 for 12 (.333) with a double.

Prospecting: The Dragons roster features several players ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects based on the MLB Pipeline and Baseball America lists: Third baseman Cam Collier (#4 on MLB; #5 on BA); Starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (#12 on MLB; #18 on BA); shortstop Leo Balcazar (#25 on MLB; #23 on BA); center fielder Carlos Jorge (#21 on MLB; #30 on BA); catcher Connor Burns (#24 on BA); second baseman Peyton Stovall (#27 on MLB; #35 on BA), starting pitcher Luke Hayden (#30 on MLB; #37 on BA), and outfielder Yerlin Confidan (#32 on BA).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Saturday, June 7 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Grant Judkins (2-3, 3.81) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-2, 5.55) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, June 8 (1:05 pm): Lansing RH Nathan Dettmer (0-2, 7.80) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 2.27)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

