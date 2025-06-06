Kernels Score Four Times in the First Inning, Drop Timber Rattlers 10-6

Appleton, WI - Cedar Rapids struck for four runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back in a 10-6 win over Wisconsin Thursday night.

After scoring 15 runs in game two of the doubleheader Wednesday afternoon, the Cedar Rapids offense got right back to work in the top of the first on Thursday. Kaelen Culpepper singled to begin the game, and after a Kyle DeBarge walk put two on, Nate Baez opened the scoring with an RBI single. With the next batter, Brandon Winokur at the plate, DeBarge scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0. After Winokur reached on a fielder's choice, Danny De Andrade extended the CR lead to 3-0 with an RBI single. Two batters later, Jay Thomason capped off the four-run inning with an RBI double to make it 4-0 after the first half inning.

Cedar Rapids kept the offense going in the second. Rayne Doncon tripled to begin the frame and scored a batter later on a Kaelen Culpepper RBI single to make it 5-0.

In the third, De Andrade doubled to open the inning and scored three batters later on a Poncho Ruiz RBI base hit to extend the advantage to 6-2.

After Wisconsin scored twice in the bottom of the third, the Kernels responded in the fourth. Baez collected a two-out single and scored from first on a Brandon Winokur RBI triple to make it 7-2.

The Timber Rattlers, however, would not go away. Four consecutive Wisconsin hits in the last of the fourth combined to produce a pair of runs, and a Jadher Areinamo sacrifice fly scored a third run in the inning to trim the Cedar Rapids lead down to 7-5.

But the Kernels' offense was not to be denied. Thomason led off the top of the fifth by crushing his first high-A home run in his first high-A start to put Cedar Rapids back up by three at 8-5.

In the top of the sixth, Wisconsin answered with a home run of its own. With one out in the inning, Eduardo Garcia smashed a solo shot to left to bring it back to a two-run game at 8-6.

But that was the closest the Timber Rattlers would get. In the top of the seventh, Caden Kendle worked a walk, and two batters later, Doncon smashed a two-run home run over the left field wall to put Cedar Rapids into double figures and on top 10-6.

With a comfortable lead, Kade Bragg and Paulshawn Pasqualotto combined to lock things down on the mound the rest of the way. The pair did not allow a run across the final 3.2 innings to secure the Cedar Rapids 10-6 win.

The victory improves the Kernels to 32-21 on the season and sets Cedar Rapids just a half game behind Quad Cities for first place in the Midwest League West Division. Game four of the six-game series in Wisconsin is set for Friday at 6:40. Chase Chaney gets the start for the Kernels opposite Jaron DeBerry.







