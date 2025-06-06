TinCaps Game Information: June 6 vs. Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins Affiliate)

June 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (27-27) vs. Beloit Sky Carp (28-26)

Friday, June 6 | ABC Supply Stadium | 7:05 PM | Game 55 of 132

RHP Miguel Mendez (1-1, 3.38 ERA) vs. LHP Thomas White (2-2, 3.33 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: The Fort Wayne TinCaps gave up five unanswered runs on the road, dropping Thursday night to the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate), 5-4.

NO.1 vs. NO. 1: Tonight, the No. 1 Padres prospect, Leo De Vries, faces off with the Marlins' No. 1 prospect, Thomas White. De Vries, the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball according to MLB.com, was the top international prospect in 2024, signing for $4.2 million. At 18 years old, he is the youngest player in High-A. White is the No. 32 overall prospect after being drafted 35th overall in 2023 out of high school. The Marlins convinced him to turn pro by giving him a signing bonus well-above slot value at $4.1 million. White was committed to playing his college ball at Vanderbilt.

MENDEZ MAGIC: New right-handed Friday night arm Miguel Mendez is filling the ace role well. In three outings, Mendez holds a 3.38 ERA (6 ER) across 16 innings pitched. On May 23, the 22-year-old tied a career-high with nine strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. In Fort Wayne, the Dominican Republic native has struck out 22 of the 67 batters faced. The 33.3% K-rate is third on the team. In his first start with the 'Caps on May 9, Mendez gave up three hits without allowing a single walk, striking out seven. From the second to fifth innings, he retired nine in a row, at one point striking out five straight.

WELCOME BACK PAPLHAM: Cole Paplham returned to the mound on Thursday after sustaining multiple facial fractures on a comebacker at 102.4 mph in Spring Training. The hard-throwing righty worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth inning and needed just 10 pitches to retire the side. Paplham's fastball climbed up to 99 mph on Thursday, and he collected a strikeout to end the frame. He worked in 37 games and made five starts for the TinCaps in 2024.

MiLB GAME OF THE DAY: The TinCaps and Sky Carp are set to be featured as today's MiLB Game of the Day. Free across MLB.com, MLB.TV and other online options, it is the fourth time in the last five series that the 'Caps have been featured.

THROUGH SIX INNINGS: The TinCaps are undefeated when leading after six innings this season. A perfect 22-0 record has been helped out by four Fort Wayne relievers holding sub-3.00 ERAs.

PATIENCE AND POWER: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo has shown growth in approach. Second in the Midwest League in home runs with his ninth on Tuesday, Verdugo has also been patient. The No. 24 Padres prospect has 15 walks in his last 50 plate appearances (ten games). He walked just four times in his first 77 plate appearances to begin the year. Verdugo is also tied for third in the MWL with 22 extra-base hits. Following a 2-for-5 day Thursday, he leads the team with 12 multi-hit games.

CLASHING FOR KARP: Up one on Wednesday, TinCaps outfielder Braedon Karpathios roped a two-run double to right-center field, giving Fort Wayne needed insurance. Karpathios is 5 for his last 14 on a seven-game on-base streak. The 21-year-old has a 22.7% line drive rate, which is third on the team. He is also tied for fourth in the MWL in walks (36) and 6th in BB% (18.8%).

SOUTHPAWS BEWARE: Jack Costello collected two base knocks Tuesday off of Sky Carp left-handed starter Emmett Olson. Costello ranks 3rd in the MWL, hitting .365 against southpaws with five doubles (1st), eight extra-base hits (T-1st), and 12 RBI (1st). He is doing so in 21 more plate appearances than the two above him.

OSWALDO LINARES: Will be making his first start of the series behind the plate. He went 2-for-4 last Friday before a 1-for-2 Sunday with a two-run double and a sac fly against Great Lakes. Linares hit .320 (8-for-25) in May with three doubles, a triple, and six RBI after not collecting a knock in his five games played in April.







