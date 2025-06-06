Wosinski Transferred to AA Wichita
June 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. RHP Jacob Wosinski has been transferred to AA Wichita from Cedar Rapids. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 11 on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series on the road against Wisconsin tonight at 6:40.
Check out the Cedar Rapids Kernels Statistics
Midwest League Stories from June 6, 2025
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Wosinski Transferred to AA Wichita - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Information: June 6 vs. Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Whitecaps Walk to 5-4 Victory in 11 Innings - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Swan and Gutierrez Combine for No-Hitter in Game Two of Doubleheader - Great Lakes Loons
- Kernels Score Four Times in the First Inning, Drop Timber Rattlers 10-6 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Wosinski Transferred to AA Wichita
- Kernels Score Four Times in the First Inning, Drop Timber Rattlers 10-6
- Kernels Score 15 Runs in Game Two, Split Wednesday Doubleheader in Wisconsin
- Salas Transferred to AA Wichita; Thomason Transferred from a Fort Myers
- Kernels and Cheifs Make-Up Scheduled for June 12