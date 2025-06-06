Record Crowd Sees White Shine as Carp Fall
June 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - It was a historic night at ABC Supply Stadium.
The largest in-person crowd in Sky Carp history filled the stands on a picture-perfect Friday evening to see the Sky Carp fall 3-0 to the Fort Wayne TinCaps.
The Carp received a vintage pitching performance from starter Thomas White. The lefty, ranked as the 32nd-best prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, pitched four innings, allowed just one hit while striking out eight to lower his ERA to 2.90 for the season.
The TinCaps scored single runs in the sixth, seventh and ninth innings to provide enough margin for the win. Gage Miller provided the offensive highlight for the Carp with a triple in the eighth inning, thrilling the fifth sellout crowd of the season.
The Sky Carp and TinCaps will battle again Saturday at 6:35 p.m. It's another fantastic promotional night at the ballpark with Dino Night coming in full effect. After the game, we'll have another fantastic fireworks show for our loyal fans!
