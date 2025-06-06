Cubs and Loons Washed Away Mid-Game Friday Night

South Bend, IN - Due to inclement weather, Friday's game between the South Bend Cubs and Great Lakes Loons has been suspended. The two teams will resume tonight's game on Saturday evening at Four Winds Field, beginning at 5:35 PM. The regularly scheduled contest between the Cubs and Loons set for Saturday will be played approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one, and that game will be set for seven innings.

Four Winds Field gates will open at 5:00 PM on Saturday.

When the two sides pick things up again on Saturday, the suspended game will start from the top of the 5th inning, with one out, and a 3-0 count to center fielder Mike Sirota. At the time of the delay, Great Lakes lead South Bend 2-1.

Tickets from Friday's suspended game may be exchanged for any South Bend Cubs home game for the rest of the 2025 season.

After the two games on Saturday, the Cubs and Loons will wrap up their six-game series on Sunday afternoon, with matinee baseball at Four Winds Field scheduled for 2:05 PM. Tickets are available at SouthBendCubs.com, or by calling (574) 235-9988.







