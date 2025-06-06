Whitecaps Walk to 5-4 Victory in 11 Innings

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps saw their magic number shrink to five games as they enjoyed a walk-off bases-loaded walk to sink the Lake County Captains 5-4 in 11 innings in front of 5,514 fans Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps loaded the bases in the bottom of the 11th when shortstop John Peck drew a walk to complete a nine-pitch at-bat and the 5-4 extra-innings victory. Meanwhile, the Dayton Dragons beat the Lansing Lugnuts 3-2 in extra innings - trimming the Whitecaps magic number to punch their ticket to the Midwest League playoffs to five games.

The Captains took the lead in the third inning as outfielder Jonah Advincula added an RBI single before designated hitter Johnny Tincher followed with a run-scoring single in the fifth to extend the lead to 2-0 in favor of Lake County. West Michigan broke through in the bottom half as outfielder Seth Stephenson plated Luke Gold on an RBI single - trimming the Lake County lead to 2-1. Whitecaps relievers Ty Mattison and Joe Adametz combined for two scoreless frames as the offense capitalized with a solo homer from Gold and an RBI double from designated hitter Kevin McGonigle, launching West Michigan into the lead 3-2. The Captains wouldn't go away, however, as outfielder Wuilfredo Antunez tied the game in the eighth with an RBI single, 3-3. Both offenses stalled in the ninth as the Captains were retired in order before Josue Briceño struck out to end the bottom half - sending the game into extras tied at three.

In extra innings, Lake County loaded the bases with none out - but only added one run - as first baseman Ralphy Velazquez plated Kyle Dernedde on a sacrifice fly before Peck tied the ballgame at 4-4 with an RBI single in the bottom half. West Michigan reliever Colin Fields left a runner stranded at second in the 11th with a pair of strikeouts before Peck ended the ballgame with the bases-loaded walk - sending West Michigan to the 5-4 win.

The Whitecaps improve to 38-16 while the Captains fall to 26-28. Fields (4-0) picks up his fourth win by allowing just one run through the final two frames while Captains reliever Josh Harlow (2-2) suffers his second loss - giving up the game-winning walk. The Whitecaps now have six walk-off victories on the season while owning the best home record of any team in Professional Baseball at 19-5 inside LMCU Ballpark.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps and Lake County Captains play the fourth game of this series from LMCU Ballpark Friday at 6:35 pm. Lefties Andrew Sears and Caden Favors get the starts in a battle between southpaws. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.







