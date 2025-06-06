Swan and Gutierrez Combine for No-Hitter in Game Two of Doubleheader

June 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (28-26) were walked off 6-5 in game one but bounced back with a historic performance in game two. Eriq Swan and Roque Gutierrez combined to no-hit the South Bend Cubs (16-38), a 3-0 final on a 66-degree overcast Thursday night at Four Winds Field.

Game One

- South Bend had two multi-run innings. Two were tallied in the first, off a Carter Trice solo home run, and an error in left field aided the next. In the fifth, the first three batters walked. A Jefferson Rojas sac fly followed by a Christian Hernandez two-run single made it 5-1.

- The long ball powered Great Lakes. Mike Sirota smacked an opposite-field homer to right in the second. In the top of the sixth, the first three Loons walked. The big fly, a grand slam, came from Logan Wagner. The ninth pitch of the battle fired by Vince Reilly was smashed 352 feet to deep right field.

- Great Lakes left two on in the seventh. In the bottom half, Carter Trice walked, stole second, and moved to third on a Carson Hobbs balk. Jefferson Rojas rode a ball to center, a sac fly to center that walked it off. Loons manager Jair Fernandez believed Trice left early, leading to an argument after the final out that extended to the game two pregame manager meeting and saw Fernandez ejected.

Game Two

- Eriq Swan had not previously finished five innings in an outing. Tonight, the Dodgers' No. 17 prospect went six innings permitting no hits. He struck out seven and allowed just two walks. Six different South Bend Cubs went down in strikeout fashion facing Swan.

- Roque Gutierrez took the final inning and after a leadoff walk, struck out two of the final three. The right-hander caught Ivan Brethowr looking to end the game.

- Logan Wagner notched his ninth homer of the season and his now Midwest League leading 41st RBI, off a two-run homer in the second. Wagner hit it from the right side of the plate, he homered from the left side in game one.

- A three-hit seventh pushed across an insurance run. Carlos Rojas roped an RBI single to left field.

Rounding Things Out

The last Loons no-hitter was on July 23rd, 2021, against the Lake County Captains in Eastlake, Ohio. It was a combined effort with Clayton Beeter, Bobby Miller, Jake Cantleberry, and Cameron Gibbens.

Up Next

Tomorrow, Friday, June 6th the Loons and Cubs square off at 7:05 pm.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.