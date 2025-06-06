Miguel Mendez Stays Lights Out as TinCaps Shut Out Sky Carp

BELOIT, Wis. - Putting together their third shutout win this season, the Fort Wayne TinCaps took Friday night's matchup on the road, 3-0 over the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate).

A game spotlighted by two top prospects, both came to play. Marlins top prospect, starting pitcher Thomas White, retired each of the first nine batters he faced, seven via the strikeout. The third-ranked left-handed pitching prospect in baseball topped 99 with his fastball, ending his day for the Sky Carp (28-27) after four shutout innings, striking out eight and giving up just one hit.

Fort Wayne (28-27) starter Miguel Mendez matched White pound-for-pound. Across a career-long tying six shutout innings of work, Mendez struck out seven of the 23 batters he faced. The 22-year-old right-hander had five pitches hitting 100 mph and hit 99 twice in his sixth and final frame alone. The performance is the sixth quality start by a TinCap this year.

After five shutout frames, the 'Caps finally got on the board in the sixth inning. No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries and No. 24 Padres prospect Rosman Verdugo each walked with two outs before outfielder Braedon Karpathios lined an RBI single to left field, scoring De Vries. The No. 3 prospect in baseball added a single in the eighth.

The next inning, a two-out hit-by-pitch to catcher Oswaldo Linares brought up first baseman Ethan Long. Long singled to left-center before an error brought Linares all the way around from first to score.

Up 2-0 in the ninth, Long again stepped up this time with the bases loaded. With the infield in, Long rocketed a ground ball to first. After a diving grab by Brock Vradenburg, a wide throw scored Jack Costello.

Behind a three-run cushion in the bottom of the ninth, Harry Gustin secured his third save of the season, striking out the side. A nine-out save, Gustin tied a career-high with six strikeouts, giving up one hit.

