Lugnuts Build Early Lead, Hold on to Defeat Dragons 5-1

June 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - Four Lansing pitchers combined to scatter seven hits as the Lugnuts defeated the Dayton Dragons 5-1 on Friday night. Lansing has won three of the first four games in the six-game series.

A crowd of 7,786 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark.

Game Summary:

Lansing took an early lead with two runs in the top of the first inning against Dayton starting pitcher Jose Montero. In the fourth, Montero struggled with command, issuing back-to-back two-out walks before surrendering a two-run single as part of a three-run inning as the Lugnuts built a 5-0 lead.

The Dragons had several chances but they went a combined 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position. They pushed across their only run in the sixth when Yerlin Confidan reached on an infield single, took second base on a passed ball, and scored on a single to center field by Cam Collier to make it 5-1.

In the seventh, the first two Dragons batters were hit by pitches, setting up a scoring chance. But Confidan lined

The Dragons finished the night with seven hits. Carlos Jorge had two hits, while Ariel Almonte had a double, the only extra base hit of the night for Dayton.

The Dragons bullpen had its second straight strong night. Dylan Simmons tossed three and one-third scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Jimmy Romano pitched the final two innings, giving up no hits and no runs.

Montero (2-2) was charged with the loss. He lasted just three and two-third innings, allowing five earned runs on five hits with four walks and one strikeout.

Up Next: The Dragons (18-37) host Lansing (31-24) in the fifth game of the six-game series on Saturday night at 7:05 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Nestor Lorant (0-2, 5.55) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

